John Shakal

John J. Shakal, 86 formerly of Boyd, WI. passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 while residing at Country Terrace in Stanley.
John was born on April 26th, 1934 in Chippewa Falls, WI., to Henry J. and Loretta (Janssen) Shakal. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1952. He was drafted into the US Army where he served from 1957-1958. John married Annette Etten on May 9th, 1959, which they then had 61 wonderful years together. They bought their family farm outside of Boyd in 1967 and John farmed their along with his son until going to live at Country Terrace in 2017. John attended Farm Management course. He had been active in Young Farmers, Cadott FFA Alumni and AMPI where he served as director for many years. John had also been a member of Boyd-Edson-Delmar Fire Department.
He belonged to the Boyd American Legion where he served as Chaplain.
John was also a member of All Saints Parish St. Rose of Lima.
John is survived by his Wife Annette, his Daughter Roxanne Roth (Gene Greene), Daughter in law Susan Shakal and Son in law Joseph Semanko. His Grandchildren Kerrilyn Shakal, Danielle Roth (Brady Thornton), Andrea Roth (Cody Marohn), Jacob (Alexis) Roth, Samantha Semanko (Kyle Andreae) and Anthony Semanko; Step Grandchildren Trampas Roth, Dominic (Anna) Roth and Jessica (Adam) Cummings; His Great Grandchildren Ellie Winchell and Brynnley Thornton; His Step Great Grandchildren Lukas, Derrick, Keegan, Riley and Killian; further survived by His Brothers Henry, Clarence, Robert (Phyllis), Bernard (Joyce) and Jerome (Sharyl) Shakal.
John was preceded in death by His Son John R. Shakal and Daughters Patricia Semanko and Catherine Shakal; Son in Law John Mike Roth; His Parents, Sister Janet Lacina, Brother Clayton and Father and Mother in law Louis and Philomena Etten.
The Family would like to Thank all of the staff at Country Terrace in Stanley and Heartland Hospice for all of their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at St. Josephs Catholic Church 719 E Patten St, Boyd, WI 54726 with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will be in St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass with Military Honors conducted by the Boyd American Legion.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM with a 7:30 PM Vigil Prayer Service on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. A Visitation will also be One hour prior to the Funeral Mass Thursday morning at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Service, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.