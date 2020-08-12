John Voitl

John C Voitl, age 73 of Golden, Colorado, died Saturday, August 8, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 27, 1946 to Clarence and Jean Voitl in Chippewa Falls.

Upon graduating from McDonell High School in 1963, he joined the Air Force and served for 11 years, working on missile technology for several of those years. At that time he also married Judith Flynn and eventually had two sons. John and Judy divorced several years later.

On leaving the Air Force and moving to Golden, Colorado, he soon began work at Coors Brewery as an Electrician/Technician. He enjoyed his career for 41 years. The past several years he also taught Thero-demography (infra red) technology to employees of various Coors subsidiaries in the United States.

He was an avid Musky fisherman, returning to Wisconsin on a regular basis for that purpose. He also enjoyed camping and hunting in the mountains along Golden/Denver.

He was a member of the VFW and an active member of the American Legion in Golden.

John is survived by his wife, Rhonda, sons Robert Colorado Springs and James (Wendy) of Sedalia, Missouri along with three grandchildren, Ryan, Mariah and Josh, and brother Tom of Chippewa Falls.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Cremation services of Golden is serving the family.







