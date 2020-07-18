John Vold of Green Valley, Arizona passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 89.

John grew up in Eau Claire, and graduated from Eau Claire High School with the class of 1948.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Vold, and three daughters, plus five grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister Janice Washburn of Eau Claire. He was preceded in death by his mother, Orra Vold, and his brother Ronald Vold, both of Eau Claire.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store