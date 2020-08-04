1/1
John Wald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Wald, 75 of Chetek and Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020 in Chetek. He was born on January 17, 1945 in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
John loved to fish and spend time at his camper in Chetek with his lifelong partner Kae. He enjoyed fishing off the dock and catching his 3 little pigs (walleyes). He also enjoyed growing tomatoes with his special neighbors: Sam, Amelia, Dramus and Jessica.
John leaves to celebrate his memory: daughter, Kim (Gary) Lester, FL; son, Mick (Paula) Wald, WI and Tracey (Todd) Berg, WI; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters: Susie (Ron) Brown, Barb Pease, Debbie (Larry) Drinkman and Doris (John) Brandt, his brother, Jerry Wald and mother of Mick and Tracey - friend, Mary Wald and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Wald, brothers, Doug, Louie and Richard Wald and his sisters, Marily Borchart and Vicki Shafer.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held at the Burham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 Noon. John's family will greet guests at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 A.M. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, please use all the Covid 19 guidelines for everyone's safety.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved