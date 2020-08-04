John F. Wald, 75 of Chetek and Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020 in Chetek. He was born on January 17, 1945 in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

John loved to fish and spend time at his camper in Chetek with his lifelong partner Kae. He enjoyed fishing off the dock and catching his 3 little pigs (walleyes). He also enjoyed growing tomatoes with his special neighbors: Sam, Amelia, Dramus and Jessica.

John leaves to celebrate his memory: daughter, Kim (Gary) Lester, FL; son, Mick (Paula) Wald, WI and Tracey (Todd) Berg, WI; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters: Susie (Ron) Brown, Barb Pease, Debbie (Larry) Drinkman and Doris (John) Brandt, his brother, Jerry Wald and mother of Mick and Tracey - friend, Mary Wald and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Wald, brothers, Doug, Louie and Richard Wald and his sisters, Marily Borchart and Vicki Shafer.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held at the Burham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 Noon. John's family will greet guests at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 A.M. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, please use all the Covid 19 guidelines for everyone's safety.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







