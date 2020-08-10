John W. Weiss Jr., age 93 of Durand, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home in Durand with his family by his side.
John was born on May 15, 1927, on the home farm in the Town of Lima, rural Durand. He was the son of John W. and Anna (Hayden) Weiss Sr. John grew up on the family farm and attended school at Sacred Heart in Lima. John met the love of his life, Callista Forster in the first grade. They were married June 5, 1947 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima. After marriage they farmed in the Township of Lima and raised their family of 14 children. In 1985, they retired from farming and then they both worked at Holy Rosary Church until 1998. John and Callista have never lived anymore the two miles from the church.
John is survived by his 14 children; Susan Lokker of Anoka, MN, twins, Janice (Brent) Lamm of Mondovi, and Jane (Russell) Johnson of Eau Claire; Barbara (Thomas) Thoen of Prescott, Gregory (Debbie) of Durand, Anton "Tony" (Kathy) of Onalaska, John III (fiancÃ©, Lois) of Athens, Daniel (Janet) of Bruce, Christine (Brent) King of Arkansaw, Teresa (Bryan) Brunner of Arkansaw, Donald (Colette) of Durand, Lori (Ed) Auth of Fall Creek, Amy (Matthew) Wayne of Eau Galle, Jason (Karla) of Forest City, IA; 39 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters, one brother; Hubert (Marge) Weiss of Durand, one sister-in-law; Goldene Weiss of Durand, numerous step grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two stillborn daughters, a son Michael, son-in-law, Donald Lokker, grandson-in-law; Jeffrey Nedland, siblings; Edmund J. Weiss, Marion Weissinger, Blanche Prissel and Marcella "Sally" Weber.
A private Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima. A public viewing will be held from 10:00AM-11:00AM Thursday at the church, due to COVID-19, no family members will be present at the viewing.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
