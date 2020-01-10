|
Jon L. Linse, age 46 of Modena, passed away quietly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 8, 1973 in Lake City, MN, the son of Larry and Jane (Jacobson) Linse. His childhood was spent in Lake City, MN, and many evenings and weekends going to the Linse family farm in Modena. Jon graduated from Lake City High School in 1991. After high school, Jon attended UW-Stout, earning a bachelor's degree in applied math and was employed with Teledyne, Inc as an aviation systems engineer for 23 years.
It was at college in a math class, where Jon met the "gal he chased a lot" and would marry, Sara "G" Grossen. Jon and Sara were married on May, 27, 2000 in Monroe, WI. Throughout life, Jon loved the outdoors and especially had fond memories of 40+ years of family vacations spent in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming fly fishing, camping and hiking. Jon enjoyed hunting the big bucks of Buffalo County and has passed the love of hunting, fishing and trap shooting onto his sons. He also enjoyed sports, especially watching the Packers. Watching from home wasn't enough, so Jon and Sara made a plan 10 years ago that they would start going to away games to experience the thrill of being a Cheesehead in different cities and stadiums. While the list of visited stadiums has paused at 12, the remaining list will be picked up by Sara and his sons.
Jon will be sadly missed by his wife, Sara; two teenaged sons, Josh and Jake; parents, Larry and Jane; sisters Lora (Ted) Keller, Goodhue, MN; Dana (Greg) Boettcher, Hudson; brother Tim (Tena Mann), Vesper; in-laws Joan (Gary) Pickett, Browntown; Kenny Grossen, Monroe; brother-in-law Scott (Brenda) Grossen, Browntown; sisters-in-law Cindy (Brian) Maguire, Bixby, OK; and Tammy (Jerry) Gordon, Altoona and many nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbors and great friends.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Arthur and Clara Linse, and maternal grandparents, Truman and Alvina Jacobson and maternal uncle, Jerry Jacobson.
A memorial service will be held at Modena Lutheran Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel on January 12, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm and then again one hour prior to the service on Monday. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Many thanks to Dr. Fournier and his staff in Houston, TX with their expertise on appendix cancer.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020