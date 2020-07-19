Jon Whyte, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020. Jon was born on July 3, 1958. Jon was a loving son, brother, and a great friend with a "Loving Heart." Jon enjoyed working on cars and fixing things, especially old cell phones. He loved fishing, and also enjoyed playing quiz games on-line with friends and family. Jon will be dearly missed.Jon was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Belden and Step-Father Jack Correll.Jon is survived by his siblings, Connie Olin, Jeff Whyte, Deb Bradford and Rod Whyte, niece Kelly Olin (Jonathan and Valerie) along with many other nieces and nephews, cousins, and lots of friends.A Celebration of Life for Jon will be held at a later date.Jon will be buried next to his mother Beverly at Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie, Wisconsin.You can visit Jon's online obituary to leave a tribute and see pictures of Jon at: