Joseph Dow

Joseph Peter Dow, 55, of Eau Claire, WI unexpectantly passed away on September 3, 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Joe was born in Eau Claire to Jerold and Joanne (Waller) Dow on February 17, 1965. He graduated from Memorial High School then went on to obtain his Associate degree in Computer Aided Design (CAD) from CVTC. He worked in CAD for TTM Technology for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, kayaking, and snow skiing.

Joseph is survived by his children, Emma and Joshua. His parents, Jerold and Joanne Dow. Brother Jay (Colleen) Dow and sisters, Julie (Ronald) Jenkins and Jill (Howard) Elliott. Niece, Stephanie (Dallas) Johnson and nephews Brandon (Bri) Dow, Kevin Tolzmann, Tyler and Brian Elliott. Two great nephews, Monte and Cooper Dow. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Lulu Dow and Curtis and Reah Waller.

A private family Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at Chippewa Valley Cremation with Pastor Patrick Patterson of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Falls Cemetery at a later date.

The family of Joseph wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jim Towle for all he did for Joe.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremationcom







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store