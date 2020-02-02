|
Joe was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on May 24th, 1953, and died in Portland Oregon on November 13th, with loved ones at his side.
Joe was the middle child of Marlyn P. And Doris M.(Drilling) Eslinger. He enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Eau Claire, and was a proud Regis High Rambler, Class of 1971. He attended University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, and while a student, after much study of the U.S. decided to put down roots in Oregon. He loved the Pacific Northwest, awestruck by its beauty and history.
He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree with honors in History. Joe was a gifted writer and a student of life. He studied topics of burning interest to him and loved enriching our lives with wonderful information. A voracious reader, Joe loved books and music and was known for his mix tapes/cds. He never forgot his childhood friends, and his letters home were frequent and fun to read.
Joe possessed an innate ability to connect with people. He listened to people, asked questions, and made personal connections. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of his many devoted friends and his entire family. Joe and Jill lived on the Oregon Coast with their dog Bonnie, after his retirement.
Joe is survived by his wife and best friend, Jill, his mother Doris, his sisters, Sue (Tom) Eckstaedt, and Carol (Jim) Thury, nieces Ann, Elizabeth, Catherine, Maggie, Melany, Bree, Andrea, Jenna Ray, Kaitlyn and nephews Joe, Andy, Keith, Grant, and Andrew. They loved their Uncle Joe. Also survived by his sisters in law, Jacky, Susan, Jani, and brother in law Grant and mother in law Mary Ann.
His family in the Midwest and Oregon all thought so highly of Joe. He will be greatly missed and always remembered with love.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020