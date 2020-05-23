Joseph Fischer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
This world lost a beautiful soul. Joseph M. Fischer, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Joe was born in Wausau, WI to his proud parents Michael and Debbie Fischer. He grew up in a loving environment with siblings Kersten and Lucas in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. He continued on to graduate college as a Mechanical Engineer from UW Platteville. After college he worked for Kawasaki in Missouri before moving back to Wisconsin, and finding a home at Twin Disc Inc in Racine, WI. He started as a Marine Design Engineer then excelling to Corporate Product Manager.
Joe liked the outdoors, camping, hiking, driving his Harley whenever possible, yoga, and achieving better paced runs & fitness goals. He lived a healthy lifestyle, participated in MANY Tough Mudders, Savage & Spartan races, WOD workouts & challenges. His favorite and big part of his daily life was CrossFit training!
Kindness came easy to him, he loved to be silly & joke around. Joseph also loved watching movies, playing guitar, video games, attending concerts & sporting events.
He will be deeply loved and missed by all those who were lucky enough to know him.
A memorial gathering to celebrate and honor his life will be held later, a safe date to be announced.
Charitable donations in his honor can be given to Suicide Prevention.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved