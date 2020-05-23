This world lost a beautiful soul. Joseph M. Fischer, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Joe was born in Wausau, WI to his proud parents Michael and Debbie Fischer. He grew up in a loving environment with siblings Kersten and Lucas in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. He continued on to graduate college as a Mechanical Engineer from UW Platteville. After college he worked for Kawasaki in Missouri before moving back to Wisconsin, and finding a home at Twin Disc Inc in Racine, WI. He started as a Marine Design Engineer then excelling to Corporate Product Manager.

Joe liked the outdoors, camping, hiking, driving his Harley whenever possible, yoga, and achieving better paced runs & fitness goals. He lived a healthy lifestyle, participated in MANY Tough Mudders, Savage & Spartan races, WOD workouts & challenges. His favorite and big part of his daily life was CrossFit training!

Kindness came easy to him, he loved to be silly & joke around. Joseph also loved watching movies, playing guitar, video games, attending concerts & sporting events.

He will be deeply loved and missed by all those who were lucky enough to know him.

A memorial gathering to celebrate and honor his life will be held later, a safe date to be announced.

Charitable donations in his honor can be given to Suicide Prevention.







