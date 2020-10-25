Joseph Meyer

Joseph "Joe" A. Meyer, age 88, of Eau Claire died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Joe was born February 13, 1932 to the late Joseph H. and Sophia (Shimon) Meyer in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in October 1954. On Nov. 24, 1998 he married Patsy in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Joe never liked to sit still for long, so he could always be found tinkering around the house and yard. He spent many hours working with his hands creating stained glass art pieces and solving jigsaw puzzles. His true gift was taking care of his beloved wife, Patsy. They enjoyed traveling together and searching for antique treasures along the way.
Joe is survived by his children, Curt, Quin (Shannon), Chris, Kent (Brenda), and Eric; sisters and brothers, Theresa, Dennis and Jerry; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Patsy; sisters and brothers, Bernice "Bea", Hank, Marge, Roland "Rollie", Joan, Dick, Joe, Jim, and Cathy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire with the Father James Kurzynski officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family. Mass will be held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines which can be found at http://saintolafparish.org/
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given in memory of Joe to Alzheimer's research. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
