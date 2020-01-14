|
Joseph "Joe" T. Schwebach, age 75 of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will take place at 11:30 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Paul Hoffman officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday morning from 9 am until 11:20 am and continue after the funeral service at church in Fr. Klink Hall while a luncheon is being served. A Eulogy will take place at 11:20 Saturday morning at the church followed by the funeral service. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorials may be given in Joe's memory to: Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2060, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or the , 404 1/2 N. Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020