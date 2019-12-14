|
Joyce B. O'Connell, Chippewa Falls, age 75, died at her home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Eau Claire on October 4, 1944 to the late Wesley and Geneva Price. Joyce was a fiercely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the caretaker of others as a CNA, but took the most pride in being a homemaker.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Tim; sons: Tony (Cheryl Lykens) Paulson, Chippewa Falls; Mike (Michelle) O'Connell, Chippewa Falls; and Tim (Jenny) O'Connell, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Zack (Kia McGary), Jeremy (Jessica) and Jacob Paulson; Colt Hartwich, Cassandra (Kip Shock), Calli, and Caylee O'Connell; Olivia and Quinn O'Connell; and Myeshia (Derek) Scheu and Josh Lykens; great grandchildren: Aiden, Hazel, Gracie, and a great grandson due in January; brothers: Vern (Sharon) and Jim (Tybie) Price; sisters: Ann Kosmosky, Cindy (Ron) Eliason, Beatrice La Fave, and Edith Fries; and brothers-in-law: Tom (Vivian), Jon (Shari), and Pat (Mary) O'Connell. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Patti Paulson; father and mother-in-law, Lorry and June O'Connell; sister, Karen Schwingle; and brothers-in-law: Merle Kosmosky, Ed La Fave, and Arnie Fries.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CATHOLIC CHURCH (810 Pearl St. Chippewa Falls) beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00. The Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will officiate. Committal Calvary Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019