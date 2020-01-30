|
Joyce M. Ottinger Stoll, 86, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Joyce was born on January 27, 1933 to Rodney and Effie (Coleman) Stoll in Brill, Wisconsin. She grew up with her brother in Brill, Wisconsin where they spent lots of time together. Joyce met Orville Ottinger and later were married. Together they moved to Eau Claire and had four children. She enjoyed playing cards, going to thrift sales, and drinking coffee. Joyces favorite thing was to spend time with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her children, Pam (Bob) Baldwin, Eugene Ottinger, and Dawn (Mike) Lium; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Benay; three brothers, Ronnie, Cordell, and Ricky; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane; and Orville Ottinger.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Gideonson and the staff at Oakwood Health Services.
A visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Smith Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Brunswick Cemetery following the visitation. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020