Joyce Luebelle Weiss, 85, of Mondovi, WI passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Nov. 9th with her loving family by her side.

Joyce was born in the Township of Dover, WI on July 26th, 1935 to Arnold & Myra (Bidney) Hovey.

Joyce attended school early on in Bennett Valley, followed by a few years at Independence High School, and later on earning her GED.

Joyce was united in marriage to Felix Weiss on Jan. 16th, 1961. They celebrated 35 years of marriage before his passing in Aug., 1996.

Joyce was employed at the Mondovi American Lutheran Home for 20+ years and took great pride in her work as a nursing assistant, certified restorative aide, physical therapy aide, and medication aide. After her retirement, she cared for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could always be found in her kitchen utilizing her amazing cooking and baking skills for her large family to enjoy.

Joyce was an active member of the Mondovi Central Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being a part of her circle group at church for many years.

Joyce had a green thumb which could be admired by her beautiful flowers, hanging baskets, and large garden. She spent many hours canning for her whole family to enjoy! She was always up for a good game of Yahtzee, carrying on that tradition to her grandchildren. Card Club & Michigan Rummy were also a few of her favorites. After her husband passed away she spent a lot of time with her special group of ladies going for coffee. She loved outings at various restaurants. Most importantly though, was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, you could always find her watching Wheel of Fortune and The Voice.

Joyce will be dearly missed by her loving children, Lonna (Mike) Johnson of La Crosse, Debbi (David) Holden of Mondovi, Greg Weiss (Special Friend Nancy) of Mondovi, Brenda (Kenny) Brion of Nelson, Mark Weiss of Mondovi, Pam (Dave Olson) of Prairie du Chien, Sheri (Donny) Rice of Menomonie, 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, sister, Rosemary (Jerry) Everson of Mondovi, sister-in-law Joanne Hovey of Indiana, brother-in-law John Weiss of Mondovi, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Felix, mother & father-in-law Barbara & George Isham, son Randy, daughter-in-law Cathy (Stretch) Weiss, brothers Donald, Lou, & Jerome Hovey, sister Margie Martenson, brother-in-laws Richard, George, Bernard, & Laverne Weiss and Bill Martenson, sister-in-laws Lorraine, Dorothy, Inez, Emma, Irene, & Mary Ann Weiss and Jean Hovey.

A visitation will be held at Talbot-Poeschel Funeral Home, Mondovi on Thurs. Nov. 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at the Mondovi Central Lutheran Church on Fri. Nov. 13th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Live streaming will also be available on the Mondovi Central Lutheran Church Facebook Page. Burial will be followed at the Mondovi Sacred Heart Cemetary.

Out of caution due to covid-19 concerns masks are required for attendance.







