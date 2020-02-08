|
Juanita M. Belland, 90, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at home.
Juanita was born on August 17, 1929, in Eau Claire, to Lloyd and Maybell (Card) Tyler. She was a graduate of Eau Claire Senior High. On November 5, 1949, Juanita married Paul J. Belland Sr. in Superior, WI, and together they had eight children.
She worked as a directory assistant for the telephone company until she retired in 1990. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneer Club. Juanita enjoyed ceramics, plastic canvas, Swedish weaving, reading, watching birds, gardening, puzzles and art coloring books. She was a loving and patient woman with a great sense of humor.
Juanita is survived by three daughters, Yvonne Belland of Fairchild, Susanne (Ralph) Schuch of Eau Claire and Catherine (Bruce) King of Eau Claire; four sons, Paul (Jill) Belland of Eau Claire, Donald (Carol) Belland of Rogers, Arkansas, Thomas Belland of Sheboygan and Greg Belland of Fairchild; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; four sisters, Janet Dopkins, Nina Kent, Joyce Hatfield and Sonja (Dewayne) Kruger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul in 2002; son, Alan; great grandson, Jordan; sister, Elaine Fox; five brothers, Fred, Chuck, Harve, Dick and infant brother, Lloyd.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at Church. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020