Juanita Burt

Juanita Rose Burt, age 88, passed away on June 18 at Theda Care Medical Center in New London.

She was born September 5, 1931, in Black River Falls, WI to Eugene and Christina (Brick) Woodford. Juanita graduated from Black River High School in 1949. She was married to Earl Doud in 1949 and divorced in 1972. In October 1975, Juanita was joined in marriage to Norman Burt. They moved to Sun City, Arizona, where she resided for almost 40 years. Juanita and Norm spent their years in Arizona "flipping houses", a skill she took pride in.

Juanita is survived by her three sons, Stephen (Jan), Brian (Judy) and Thomas (Kathy); twelve grandchildren: Daniel (Ann) Doud, Matthew Doud, Sarah (Jill West) Doud, Luke (Savannah) Doud, Jason Doud, Emily (Ryan) Conroy, Joseph (Stephanie) Dery, Brandon Doud, Amber (Nicholas) McCoic, Molly Wedde, Jesse Rudolph. Seven great-grandchildren: Andrew and Jackson Doud, Jett Doud, Eisley Doud, Kayleigh Wedde, Grace and Lillia Dery. Surviving sisters and brother of Juanita, Opal Hantke, Kay (Roger) Johnson, Pearl Fortman, Beverly LaFleur, and Richard Woodford.

Juanita was preceded in death by her spouse Norman Burt, sisters; Betty Kapfer, Jean Ann Stauner, brothers, Douglas Woodford, Todd Woodford and brothers-in-law Ralph Fortman and "Bud" Hantke.

Private graveside service will be held at Little Wolf Cemetery, Manawa.

Juanita's family would like to thank the staff Manawa Community Living Center, especially her "CNA'S" for their care and compassion.







