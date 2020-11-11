Judith Mary Amundson (age 78) of Barron, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Courtyard of Bellevue (Green Bay).

She was born and raised in Eau Claire, graduated from the UW-Stout with a degree in Home Economics Education. After beginning her teaching career in Ashland, WI, she met her future husband Marvin, married and moved to Barron. Once her two boys were born, she became a fulltime mother, housewife and homemaker.

Judy was involved in many local groups including Spotlighters Homemakers Club, First Lutheran Church ELCA Ladies group, and Barron Kiwanis.

She and Marvin travelled extensively during their 54 years of marriage. All across the country as well as a few times internationally. Judy was a devoted wife and mother. She really enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking in her free time.

Judith was survived by her son David Amundson and wife Kristie, her son Jeffrey Amundson and wife Penny, brother Larry Klawiter (Barb Button), brother Buddy Klawiter (David Kupitzke), brother-in-law Michael Amundson and wife Karen, 4 grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Amundson, father Paul Klawiter, mother Juanita Resech, and brother David Klawiter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined, once gathering restrictions are lifted.

Anyone wanting to honor Judy's memory may make a contribution to First Lutheran Church in Barron or the Barron Kiwanis Club.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store