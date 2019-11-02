|
Judith A. Kaatz, 70, of Fall Creek, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Judith Ann Kaatz, daughter of Ervin and Esther (Jungerberg) Sell was born June 11, 1949, in Eau Claire. Judy was raised in rural Fall Creek with her 3 siblings. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, attended Rodell Country School and graduated in 1967 from Fall Creek High School.
Judy was united in marriage to James Kaatz on Nov. 27, 1971, at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church. After her marriage she transferred her membership to St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Fall Creek where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Judy began her office employment with Eau Claire Rural Electric before taking a position in the insurance department with Mickelson's Fall Creek Chiropractic and then for Hillside Dental in Eau Claire. When she retired in May of 2019, she was working for Fall Creek Dental.
Judy was an avid fan of the Fall Creek Crickets and also enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She loved working in her gardens and tending to her favorite plants. She was an organizer when it came to displaying her photos in albums and especially cherished the pages of her beloved grandchildren. Judy was a member of the Fall Creek American Legion Auxiliary and served as treasurer and membership chairman.
Judy will be dearly missed by James her loving husband of nearly 48 years; 2 sons, Jonathan (Allison) Kaatz of La Crescent, MN, Justin Kaatz (Katie Tait) of Northfield, MN; 4 grandchildren, Owen and Autumn Kaatz, James Tait and Martin Kaatz; brother Roger (Carolyn) Sell of Fall Creek; 2 sisters, Betty (Sheldon) Walter and her twin June (Robert) Kaatz all of Fall Creek; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Fall Creek, with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019