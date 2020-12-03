1/1
Judith Kendall
1943 - 2020
Judith "Judy" Kendall died unexpectedly and peacefully at Atrium Post Acute Care on November 6, 2020, in Chetek, Wisconsin at the age of 76.
Judith is survived by her children, Lynn (Jeff Grogan) Lewis and Richard (Kelly) Lewis; siblings, Nancy (Gregg) Ward; Gregg (Susan) Kendall; sister-in-law, Judy Kendall; nephew, Shannon (Whitney) Kendall; niece, Ashley (Kent) Kirkendall; nephew, Scott (Shannon) Ward; niece, Dana Kendall; nephew, Max (Gina) Kendall; Jack Kendall; grandchildren, Addison Marie Lewis and Courtney Marie Lewis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Roden, her parents, George Robert Kendall and Eileen Florence (Reiter) Kendall, and her brother William Michael Kendall.
Judy was born on December 4, 1943, in Evanston, Illinois, to Bob and Eileen Kendall. Judy loved to cook, garden, dance, laugh, paint, draw and go for a walks in the woods. She had fond memories of visiting her grandparents' camp on the lake in Northern Wisconsin with her family. She was curious about many topics and always learning throughout her life. She loved to sing at church, play the organ and grew up playing the accordion. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to a person in need whether it be a neighbor or member of her Lutheran church. Later in life she loved volunteering to assist the children at a local school. She had a similar child-like spirit and was always up for some fun. She adored her dog, Morgan, and before him, Schute.
Please send donations to L.E. Phillips Senior Center. The family would like to thank all the helpful nurses and staff at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chetek for their extraordinary dedication in these challenging times.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
