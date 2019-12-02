|
Judith A. (Tom) Lauterbach, 71, of Eau Claire, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Judy was born April 7, 1948 in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Phyllis (Zepczyk) Ramstack.
On May 8, 1971, Judy married Fred Tom, Jr. at St. Therese Church in Phillips, WI and then later married Rodney Lauterbach at St. Raymond's Church in Brackett on September 8, 2001. She was a store manager for Fashion Bug.
Judy was always known as Grandma Camera. She was a very kind and loving person who loved dancing and sewing.
Judy is survived by two sons, Jason Tom of St. Augustine, FL and Eric (Dawn) Tom of Bloomer; two daughters, Vicki (Ron) Miller, Jr. and Amy (Randy) Farnham, Jr. both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, William (Cheryl) Ramstack of Tennessee; one sister, Sue (Jim) Pillow of Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, Amanda Beth, RJ, David, Adam, Amanda Marie, Hannah, Brittany, Amanda Lee, Brooklyn, Jessica, Morgan, Trevor and Tyler and 13 great grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Rod; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Foster.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019