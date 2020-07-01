Judith E. Muller, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Menomonie, WI. She was born July 7, 1940 in Ashland, WI to Edward G. and Mabel E. Carlson. She was raised on a farm in rural Bayfield County near Ashland. She later graduated from Ondossagon High School near Ashland. She attended Stout State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1962, where she also met her husband to be, Arthur E. Muller. They were married on June 30, 1962.
Art and Judy then moved to Oconomowoc WI and she taught Home Economics at the high school. Their daughter Cheryl was born in 1963, followed by two sons; Keith in 1965 and Bruce in 1969. The family moved back to Menomonie when Art started teaching at Stout, travelled out to California for a short time, as well as to Greeley Colorado while Art completed his doctorate. They returned to Menomonie in 1972 where Art resumed his teaching career at Stout. Once all three children were school aged, Judy worked for Richard Oldfield CPA for 30 years, until retirement, preparing tax returns for individuals and farmers in the local area.
Judy had a lifelong interest in sewing, quilting, cooking and baking. She actively participated in Over the Edge Quilt Guild, was a charter member and former president of PEO, and was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church in Menomonie. Her lifelong love of quilting provided countless examples of her exquisite work which was shared with various family members including each of her four granddaughters. Her quilts will be cherished for generations to come. Judy also volunteered providing meals for Thursday's table at the First Congregational Church for the needy in the Menomonie area. She also enjoyed frequent visits and travel with family, including recent trips to Washington DC and the Grand Canyon with children and grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her children; daughter Cheryl Muller (Bob Schwartz) of Eau Claire and their daughter Claudia Whitney (Skyler) of Eau Claire; son Keith (Jessica) of Eau Claire and step-daughters Cara, Kaela, and Kendra; son Bruce (Kathryn) of Papillion NE and their daughters Kristianna, Kylie, and Alexandra. She is also survived by her brother Harvey Carlson of Ashland, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Art, her parents Edward and Mabel Carlson and two brothers, Gordon and Robert Carlson.
Due to Covid-19 memorial services are still pending at this time. Memorial gifts may be made to First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in Menomonie, WI, Stepping Stones of Dunn County; the Continuing Education Scholarship for PEO, or the donor's choice.
