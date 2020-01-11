|
Judith "Judy" Nordrum passed away January 8, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born December 3, 1948 to Lloyd and Florence Madaus in Rice Lake, WI. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1968 and moved to Eau Claire, WI where she met the love of her life, Thomas "Tom" Nordrum. Tom and Judy were married in 1969 and recently celebrated their 50 years together.
Judy owned and operated Judy's Day Care for 44 years where she touched the lives of many children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching their sporting events and activities. She also enjoyed her time at the campground; cooking and baking - especially Christmas cookies with friends Ann and Jane. Judy was a loving person that found good in everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Nordrum; children, Melissa (Todd) Miland and Richard (Fran) Nordrum; grandchildren, Chloe, Eli and Nolan; sister Elaine Schlewitz; brother, Larry Madaus; sister-in-law, Lynn Madaus; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Florence Madaus; sisters, Gloria Milhausen and Mary Knutson; brother, Steven Madaus.
A service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Friends and family may visit starting at 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020