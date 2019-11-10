Home

Judith Peterson

Judith Peterson Obituary
Judy A. Peterson aged 62 of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, WI. She was born April 23rd, 1957 in Menomonie to Wayne E. Peterson and Mary (Stickney). Judy grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1975.
Judy grew up on a dairy farm and worked hard, right alongside her two older brothers. Judy worked at K-Mart in Menomonie for over 20 years, but her true happiness was found spending time with family and friends on the family farm. She loved old movies, reading, and was an avid American History buff.
Judy is survived by her brother, Robert (Joanne) Peterson of Janesville, WI; 3 nieces Catherine (Jason) Faught of Jefferson, WI; Elizabeth (Austin) Bergmann of Janesville, WI; and Sarah (Jeff) Hiatt of Janesville, WI; and two great-nephews Parker and Owen Hiatt.
Judy is preceded in death by both of her parents, Wayne and Mary; and older brother Richard Peterson of Menomonie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday November 15th at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. Family and friends are welcome an hour before the service for a visitation. Lunch will be served directly after the service. Burial will be in Lucas Cemetery in the Town of Lucas, Dunn Co. WI.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
