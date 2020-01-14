Home

Judy Clepper

Judy Clepper Obituary
Judy M. Clepper, 62, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday January 8th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Judy was born on August 29, 1957 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Jesse "Marie" Scheler.
She spent her life taking care of her family, starting with her brothers and sister, then her children and grandchildren. Video games were a huge passion in her life, second only to her love for her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathleen; Aunt Betty; and mother and father-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; sisters-in-law; Lori, and Sandy; daughters, Beth (Jassen), Rebecca, Tonya (Justin); and son, Shawn; brothers, David (Doreen), Tommy (Iris); grandchildren, Samantha (Michael), Devon (Cristal), Kristyn, Joseph, Tyler, Kenneth Jr., Jonathan, Alex (McKinlea), Nora, Donavin, Magdelyn, Rachael, Justin, Alexandra, Tony, Bianca, Maricruz, Michael, Aaron, and Izaak; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Elliott, Lucas, Malia, Olivia, Joseph, Oakley (due in day), Jewels, and Elliana.
Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com. Please only send memorial donations to help cover the cost of services to Justin Javener or David Biedermann.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
