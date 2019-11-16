|
|
"Rejoice in the Lord, always, and again, I say rejoice." Philippians 4:4.
Judy Marie Carrie Hanson is now rejoicing in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her Father God!
Judy, age 73, of Eau Claire died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Judy was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 18, 1946 to the late Albert and Katie Schilling. She attended her elementary and middle school years at the one room school house in the Town of Seymour. Later, she graduated from Memorial High School in 1964. Judy married Loren N. Froseth in 1966. After Judy and Loren had divorced, Judy married Sonny Hanson in 1990. They would have been married for almost 30 years. Later in life, Judy attended the Vocational Technical College in Eau Claire and received her Associates Degree in Accounting.
Judy loved to spend her time gardening, completing puzzles, and crocheting. She was very active in church activities, and was an honored Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved her dogs, racing like a teenager in the car, but most importantly loved her family. She treasured her family time, especially Christmas Eve when everyone would gather to celebrate Christmas at her home.
Judy is survived by her husband, Sonny Hanson; children, Joseph (Gary) Schilling, Richard (Roxanne) Schilling, Michael Froseth, Matthew (Kristine) Froseth, and Duane (Diane) Froseth; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Ann Harris, and Roger (Carole) Schilling along with many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; her ex-husband, Loren Froseth; brothers, Alfred Schilling Sr., Robert Schilling, Herbert Schilling, and Wilbert Schilling; sisters, Vivian Wedlund and Roselyn Odegard.
The family would like to share a special thank you to the entire nursing staff on the third floor of Mayo Clinic Health System and to all of Judy's friends who visited her in the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judy's name to the Epiphany Foundation at 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, and again at 9 a.m. on Friday before the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019