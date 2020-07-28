Judy Jordan

Heaven received their newest angel Judy B. Jordan who had a heart of gold on Wednesday, July 22 , 2020 at the age of 75 surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was a joy to be around and loved helping her family. Judy was born in Ladysmith, WI on January 24, 1945. She grew up and graduated in Bruce, WI. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Daryl Jordan on June 2, 1962. They were together 60 years, married for 58. They lived life to the fullest and had many wonderful adventures together including Judy wearing Daryl's "boat" on her ring finger, which he gave her for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Judy loved to travel especially with Daryl on his motorcycle. They also shot in a couples pool league and played cards with her parents. One of her favorite things to do was having all of the family together for dinners and celebrations. She loved music, including seeing Elvis in concert and looked forward to Country Fest each year. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo with her sister plus spending time with classmates. Judy had a passion for being creative whether it was making Care Bears, sewing Halloween costumes, crocheting or decorating her home. She loved to cake decorate and retired from the Eau Claire Wal-Mart as a Cake Decorator.

Judy was a blessing in every way to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Leslie Bryant; father and mother-in-law, Allen and Helen Jordan; her brother-in-law, Dale Gifford; brother-in-law, Marshall Whitcome and nephew, Jason Whitcome.

Judy is survived by her Husband, Daryl Jordan of Holcombe; her son, Jeffrey Jordan (Dallas); her daughter, Terri Jordan (Nate); brother, Larry Bryant; sister, Bonnie Whitcome; sister-in-law, Becky Gifford; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; extended family, Carol Thompson; plus many nieces and nephews.

A small service will be held on Saturday, August 1 at 11am with a viewing starting at 10am at the Bruce Federated Church in Bruce, WI. Followed by a service at the cemetery. A private gathering for the immediate family after services due to Covid-19.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting the family.







