Judy A. Solberg, 76, of Osseo, passed away Monday evening May 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Judy Ann Solberg was born in Menomonie, WI to Ivan and Anna (Thompson) Webster on January 14, 1944. Judy was raised with her brother George near Boyceville, where she attended Clack School and graduated from Boyceville High School. Following her graduation she attended Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, and went on to become a registered nurse. With her degree she worked at the Osseo Hospital, Osseo Medical Clinic, and then at Midelfort Clinic in ENT and Reconstructive Surgery. When she retired, she was working at the Osseo Area Nursing Home. She was a certified Red Cross Nurse early in her career, and a longtime Lamaze co-instructor with her dear friend Margaret Lunde. She also worked as a hospice nurse after retirement.
Judy was united in marriage to Gary Solberg on Oct. 9, 1965, in Boyceville. The couple began their life together in Eau Claire before moving to Osseo in 1969. They were blessed with 3 children and had celebrated 49 years together before Gary passed away on March 9, 2015.
In recent years she was a faithful attendee of granddaughter Kalleigh's concerts and grandson Jarrett's football games.
Judy will be deeply missed by her 3 children, Heidi (Scott Viar) Solberg-Viar of Milwaukee, Amy (Keith) Wampole of Fairchild, Brady Solberg (Amy Bolstad-Meimann) of Osseo; 2 grandchildren, Kalleigh Wampole and Jarrett Wampole; brother George Webster of Fall Creek; In-laws, Margaret and Donald Larson of Osseo and Robert and Caryl Solberg of Neillsville; and several nieces and nephews. She had innumerable friends along her life's journey, and she treasured them all. She will also be missed by her beloved daytime companion "grand-pup," Kipper.
In addition to her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Doris and Raymond Solberg, and Doris' second husband, Milton Engebretson; daughter-in-law, Keri Solberg; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Webster.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the King's Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Osseo..
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Kings Valley Lutheran Church WELCA or the building fund, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Judy Ann Solberg was born in Menomonie, WI to Ivan and Anna (Thompson) Webster on January 14, 1944. Judy was raised with her brother George near Boyceville, where she attended Clack School and graduated from Boyceville High School. Following her graduation she attended Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, and went on to become a registered nurse. With her degree she worked at the Osseo Hospital, Osseo Medical Clinic, and then at Midelfort Clinic in ENT and Reconstructive Surgery. When she retired, she was working at the Osseo Area Nursing Home. She was a certified Red Cross Nurse early in her career, and a longtime Lamaze co-instructor with her dear friend Margaret Lunde. She also worked as a hospice nurse after retirement.
Judy was united in marriage to Gary Solberg on Oct. 9, 1965, in Boyceville. The couple began their life together in Eau Claire before moving to Osseo in 1969. They were blessed with 3 children and had celebrated 49 years together before Gary passed away on March 9, 2015.
In recent years she was a faithful attendee of granddaughter Kalleigh's concerts and grandson Jarrett's football games.
Judy will be deeply missed by her 3 children, Heidi (Scott Viar) Solberg-Viar of Milwaukee, Amy (Keith) Wampole of Fairchild, Brady Solberg (Amy Bolstad-Meimann) of Osseo; 2 grandchildren, Kalleigh Wampole and Jarrett Wampole; brother George Webster of Fall Creek; In-laws, Margaret and Donald Larson of Osseo and Robert and Caryl Solberg of Neillsville; and several nieces and nephews. She had innumerable friends along her life's journey, and she treasured them all. She will also be missed by her beloved daytime companion "grand-pup," Kipper.
In addition to her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Doris and Raymond Solberg, and Doris' second husband, Milton Engebretson; daughter-in-law, Keri Solberg; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Webster.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the King's Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Osseo..
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Kings Valley Lutheran Church WELCA or the building fund, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.