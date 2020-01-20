|
Judy A. Spindler, 79, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Heatherwood Assisted Living with her family at her side.
She was born February 26, 1940, in the Pierce County Town of Salem. The family moved many places before settling in Eau Claire where she graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1958. On October 18, 1958, she married Allen H. Spindler at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They had three children, Carolyn, Scott, and Amy.
Judy enjoyed camping, cooking, and family gatherings. Later in life she enjoyed crafting and attending craft shows. She was also a master gardener and a member of the Hosta Society.
Judy is survived by her son, Scott (Tammy) Spindler of Eau Claire; daughter, Amy (John Henning) Spindler of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) O'Mara, Lucas & Kalib Spindler, Jenny Huggins, Angie (Troy) Dachel, and Nicole (Leo) Pollock; great grandchildren, Amy Jo, Ryan Jr, Hailey, Lilly, and Hank; a sister, Joette (Jim) Otto; son-in-law, Dan Poepping; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her daughter, Carolyn.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Pastor Jeff Carlson will be officiating. Visitation will be held 90 minutes prior to service at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial of cremains will be in the spring at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020