Julia Lynn Lollar 55, born Feb 16, 1965 in Lemont, IL passed away in her home Oct 22, 2020.
She is survived by her sister Kimberly Fogarty; her children Aaron (Amanda) Zygarlicke, David Kamperman, Elizabeth (Kyle) Ferber; grandchildren Dominic, Makenzie, Allison, James, Myles, Cayden, Montgomery, Riot; nephews Paul and Nicholas.
Preceded in death by her stepfather Paul; her mother Yvonne; brother Patrick; and sister Krissy.
Julia was a woman who could fly by the seat of her pants or be grounded like an oak tree. She was a pioneering type of woman, not a follower; Lord knows she loved a new adventure and shared joy with everyone around her, even if it was the only thing she had left to give. She was genuine in her kindness and so freely giving of it. She would have given the shirt off her back to help someone in need, while challenging you to give yours too. C.S Lewis Quoted "Nothing that we have not given away, will ever truly be yours." She modeled that statement. She was a caretaker by nature. She was the type of person who brought people together and she made everyone around her laugh. She had many seasons of life. Some reckless and challenging and some were of the most beautiful miraculous moments of simplicity and accomplishment.
She was grateful for opportunities to do Gods work and fulfill Gods will. From bible studies, community volunteering, ministering to women in jail, to a mission trip to the Philippines, all the way to caring for her sister (Krissy) through a battle of cancer. She made it her priority to form and keep mended, deep and meaningful bonds with her children and grandchildren. You can just see when God shines through someone. The kind of shine that would make you say "wow, can I have that".
Her smell and her smile will be missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at River of Life Church 639 Broadway St., Menomonie, WI. There will be a time for visitation and a meal at the home of Elizabeth and Kyle Ferber N2508 410th St., Menomonie, WI from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
