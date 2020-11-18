Julia Marguerite Rohn, age 87 of Altoona passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020 in the Covid wing of Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
She was born on July 18, 1933 in Wales, U.K. to Hubert and Ena Lewis (Humphries). Julia met Aloysius (Mick) Rohn while he was in the United States Air Force stationed in England. They were married in Arcadia, WI in 1955, and returned to Cambridge, England for a few years where their first two children were born. Moving to California a short time later, they welcomed a second daughter. Eventually, making their way back to Wisconsin where they settled, and Julia became a US citizen.
She was a very family and friend oriented person who loved life and her dog, Reggie. Julia enjoyed reading, walking, exercising and volunteering at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, the Cancer Clinic, and the voting polls.
She is preceded in death by her husband Aloysius Rohn; parents Hubert and Ena Lewis; her sister and brother-in-law Ann and Derek Raven.
She is survived by her son David (Sheri Lynne) Rohn of Las Vegas; daughter's Shan (Paul) Wilson of Eau Claire; Kerry (Mike) Hays of McCall, Idaho, grandson Chase Hays of London, England. Niece Julie (Steve) Farrington of Cambridge, England; other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; "adopted" granddaughter Jade Farrington, also of Cambridge. And, her dog, Reggie.
Julia was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2009. She's had an amazing doctor for these past 11 years, Dr. Muhammad Muslim, with the Marshfield Cancer Center in Eau Claire. She loved, and trusted him, and he called her his miracle lady. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Muslim and his staff for the wonderful care she was given. After fighting positively for 11 years, it wasn't her MBC that took her, it was Covid. It is real ... please wear a mask.
Funeral services will be held at a later date when family and friends can be together.
