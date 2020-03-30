Home

Julie Dunn Obituary
Julie M. Dunn, 73, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born January 29, 1947, in Mountain Lake, MN. Her family moved to Austin, MN but she spent a lot of time with her grandmother in Mountain Lake. Around the age of 12 she was fostered by the Flikki family in Le Roy, MN. She graduated from Le Roy Public High School.
On June 16, 1966, she married Michael Dunn at her family church in Le Roy. They moved to Donald, WI and then resided in Stanley, WI and Spring Valley, WI before moving to Chippewa Falls. Julie worked for Control Data in the Twin Cities, Cray Research in Chippewa Falls, Rockwell Delta in Eau Claire, Andersen Windows in Menomonie, WI and operated her own estate sale business.
Julie loved playing the piano and played for Youth for Christ and at the various churches she was active in.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mike; sons, Daniel of River Falls, WI, David (Norma) of Mounds View, MN, and James (Shelley) of Lake Hallie, WI; granddaughters, Emma and Rebekah; brothers, David Flikki of CA, and Kent (Shirley) Flikki of Winona, MN. She is further survived by her birth siblings.
She was preceded in death by her foster parents, Blanche and Arthur Flikki; and sister, Karen Oberg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website, www.pedersonvolker.com.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
