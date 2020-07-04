1/
Julie Kramer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Ann (Buchholz) Kramer, 65, of Eau Claire, passed on to meet Jesus and be reunited with her parents and other family members. Julie fought a hard battle with cancer for eight months. She passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and supported by Heartland Hospice care at her daughters home in White Bear Lake, Minn.
Julie was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Betty (Shilts) Buchholz. Julie grew up in the Fall Creek area, and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1973. November 19, 1983 she was united in marriage to Rick Kramer. For 23 years Julie was employed as the office manager at Coldwell Banker Realty of Eau Claire.
In addition to her family, Julie's relationship with God was the most important thing in her life. She shared this strong faith with her fellow Faith Church family. She enjoyed helping with church functions, swimming in her pool, and spending time with her great-niece, Payton Scruggs.
Julie will be dearly missed by her daughter, Alisha (Kevin) Dickey of White Bear Lake, MN; sons, Joshua Kramer (Michelle) Minneapolis, MN; Nathan (Rachel) Menard of Blaine, MN; husband, Rick Kramer of Eau Claire; three granddaughters, Raegan and Avery Dickey and Ava Menard; five siblings, Johnie (Robyn) Buchholz of Lebanon, OR, Gary (Sandy) Buchholz of Chippewa Falls, Pam Buchholz of Eau Claire, Brent (Debbie)Buchholz of Fall Creek and Teresa (Steven) DeMoe of Eau Claire; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Clarence and Betty, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Connie; sister-in-law, Mary Buchholz; and son, Alex Menard.
A celebration of life for Julie will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Augusta Lions Hall in Augusta, WI. Prior to the celebration of life there will be a private family funeral service at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, conducted by Pastor Todd Trapani.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to set up a college fund for Julie's beloved granddaughters; in care of: Alisha Dickey at 2421 4th Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved