Julie Lynn Pettis (Pichler), age 51, died on October 9, 2019 at her home in Mondovi, WI, surrounded by her family.
Julie was born in Durand, WI to Robert and Shirley Pichler on October 27, 1967. She was the youngest of 5 children and the only daughter. As a child she was Mommy's little princess and Daddy's little farm girl and she loved following her big brothers around the farm.
She grew up learning how to work hard both on her family farm and milking cows at other local farms. As a young woman, she started to work for May's Greenhouse and her career with them lasted for 28 years.
She married Mike Pettis in 1990 and from there her family grew with the addition of three children. Julie loved photography, being in nature, having a garden, fishing with her husband and children, playing cards and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Selma and Otto Gullickson and Adolph and Rose Pichler; father, Robert Pichler; and brother, Ronald Pichler.
She is survived by husband, Mike Pettis; children, Jodie Johnson, Michael Pettis Jr. and, Sara Sonsalla; grandchildren, Alexis and Logan Sonsalla; mother, Shirley Pichler; brothers, Bobby (Nancy) Pichler, Mike (Jane) Pichler and Steve Pichler; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday October 27 at Rock Creek fire station, N995 County Road H, Mondovi, WI from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
