June Jeanette MacWhirter, age 97 of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully the evening of December 19, 2019.
Preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Susan Walton; brothers, Mort, Wilbur, Vern, Donald.
Survived by daughter, Carol (William) Frank; son-in-law, Jerry Walton (Linda Reidt); grandchildren; Wendy, Heidi, Matthew, Courtney, Taylor; great-grandchildren, Jamie, Jordyn, Tyler, Aaron, Ella, Dominick, Eli.
Memorials preferred to Valley Community Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Service to be held Friday, Jan. 3rd at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior at Valley Community Presbyterian Church, 3100 Lilac Drive N., Golden Valley, MN 55422.
Services in care of Washburn-McReavy Crystal Lake Chapel. 612-521-3677 www.washburn-mcreavy.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019