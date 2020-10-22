Kandis Hays

Kandis R. Hays, 25, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Kandis was born on March 25, 1995 to Randall Connett and Tammy Hays in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She attended North High School and graduated in 2013. While in high school, Kandis was President of EVT (Electric Vehicle Team) and in Japanese Language Club. The summer after high school, Kandis traveled to Japan with her club. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical and Community College for Health Information Technology. During college she volunteered at Tri County Humane Society. Kandis worked at Marshfield Clinic as a disability specialist. She loved animals especially her pets at home. Kandis also loved coffee and wine. Kandis was a survivor of a stroke and was a fighter.
Kandis is survived by her fiancÃ©, Luke Severson; father, Randy Connett; mother, Tammy Hays; sisters, Amanda Hays (Dale Stevens), Natalie Chaney (Andrew), Amber Williams (Bobby), and Alesia Cross (Steve); grandparents, Susan and Jon Connett; nieces and nephews, Delilah, Dexter, Xavier, Gavin, William, and Bella; in-laws to be, Erik Severson and John and Lisa Severson
Kandis was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alva and Roger Hays.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, National Aphasia Association at www.aphasia.org
or at www.sameyou.org
.
A visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Rod and Gun Park in Eau Claire. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
.