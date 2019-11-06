|
Karen J. Bassi passed away peacefully at her home in Merrillan, WI, on November 4, 2019.
She was born in Menomonie, WI, on November 16, 1940, to Earl and Leatha (Herdahl) Retzloff.
She grew up in the Menomonie area, graduated from Menomonie High School, and continued her studies at UW-Stout. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker in addition to working at local businesses. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, interior decorating, and was known for her hospitality. She was artistic, an avid painter and seamstress in her younger years. She also enjoyed playing golf and collecting antiques.
Karen is survived by her husband, John F. Bassi, Sr.; her children, Robert J. (Lori) Mikunda and Christopher E. (Colleen McCann) Mikunda; and her stepchildren, Andrea J. Kinning and Michelle A. (Scott) Budsberg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Wade Mikunda, Cailyn (Eric) Ebler, and Ryanne Mikunda; step-grandchildren Aaron, Collin, and Mikaela (Brandon Sprinkle) Kinning; Alexis Whitfield, and Tyler Budsberg; and four great step-grandchildren, Jayden, Kaedynce, and Zailey Sprinkle, and Jaxon Kontney. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Leatha (Herdahl) Retzloff and her brother Gerry Retzloff.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with Pastor Mitch Nelson officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home for visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019