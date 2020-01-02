Home

POWERED BY

Services
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649

Karen Prenzlow Schaal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Prenzlow Schaal Obituary
Karen Prenzlow Schaal went to be with God, peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 holding her husband's hand.
Born and raised in Wisconsin, she traveled extensively to walk through the hedgerows in Scotland, visit the pyramid and follow in the steps of Jesus in Jerusalem. She was equally awed seeing the beauty of God's work in area ponds, hills, and forests.
Karen loved spending time on or around any water. She loved her church, the Lord, Bible studies, and the people therein. She was an avid reader and student of life, a continual work in progress.
When cooking and baking, she was in her "happy place." She enjoyed breaking bread with others, and many people enjoyed her meals in times of celebration or need without asking.
Before retiring she worked for several major health insurance companies developing computer software from its earliest stages and was key in making it what it is today. A job she often said she would have paid them to let her do.
Karen is survived by her husband, Michael Schaal of Chippewa Falls and his son and family of MN; her beloved sister, Cathy (Gary) Smith of Lebanon, OR; a few distant relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Catherine (Cross) DeMoss.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4 at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -