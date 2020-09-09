Karen Stein

On September 6 Karen Gail Stein passed away peacefully and quietly in her sleep at home while napping in her bed. She left us much too early and she will be sadly missed. Karen (Christopherson) Stein struggled with physical health issues in her later years.
Karen was born in 1951 at Luther Hospital and was carried home to her house on Whipple Street in Eau Claire. She graduated from Regis HS in 1969. She was married to Michael Stein his first and only love on January 4, 1975. She relocated to Clark County in 1979 and moved to Menomonie in 1988.
At age 11 she was pre-deceased by her father William Christopherson and her mother Irma (Ausman) in 1980. Her brother John has since passed, and her sister Jean Curtis recently passed away.
Karen worked hard all of her life including over thirty years helping others in health care. Her greatest joy was her years of marriage and family life. Karen loved walks with her family, bike rides and watching all school activities and the accomplishments of her children.
Karen was mother and beloved to her beautiful, beautiful boys Rory (Juliana), William Stein., and her precious daughter Chelsey (Phil) Fackler. She was blessed with three incredible grandchildren and delighted watching them thrive.
A private family graveside service and possible celebration life activity is being considered.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com