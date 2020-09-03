Karen Stoeklen

Karen M. Stoeklen age 56 of Menomonie, died Thursday March 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie with her sisters by her side.
Karen was born January 21, 1964 in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Louis and June (Thorson) Stoeklen and grew up in Menomonie. Karen attended and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1984. Karen worked at Indianhead Enterprises for several years. Karen then went on to work at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in dining services for nine years, until her Rheumatoid Arthritis forced her to retire.
Karen loved to go shopping, (especially for yarn). She enjoyed knitting, making cards for family and friends, coloring and doing any type of art projects. Karen also loved traveling with her sisters to Door County and Duluth.
Karen is survived by two sisters, Jeanne and Luann Stoeklen both of Menomonie; her dog, Emma; an uncle, Bert (Deanna) Thorson of Menomonie; an aunt, Dottie Stoeklen of Coeur D Alene, ID, several cousins and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and other relatives
Special thanks to her Doctor (Dr. Mark Deyo-Svendnson), all of the nurses, Physician Assistants and doctors for their compassionate care to Karen and us during this difficult trying times in our country.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday September 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
Due to Covid 19, face mask are required and social distancing guide lines will be followed.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.