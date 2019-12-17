|
On Saturday December 14th, Kari-Lynn Rowley, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 55 at Marshfield Medical Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
Kari was born on January 3rd, 1964, in Eau Claire Wisconsin to John and Sharon Olson. She was one of four children. She graduated high school in Lake Zurich, Illinois and continued her education in Colorado. She moved and lived in many places, but decided to make Chippewa Falls home with her children.
Kari loved unconditionally and caring for others came naturally to her. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her 6 grandchildren. She loved the holidays and to cook and bake. She also enjoyed knitting and making handmade quilts for her loved ones. She had the ability to make friends wherever she went, approached everyone with open arms, and anyone could confide in her without judgement. Her love for life stretched beyond her family and touched everyone with whom she came in contact.
Kari is survived by her children, Joe (Heather) Olson of Waunakee WI, James (Kelsey) Rowley of Eau Claire WI and Kaitlyn (Matthew) Ingebretson of Minneapolis MN; six grandchildren, Lilian Olson, Sophie Olson, John Olson, Lincoln Rowley, Stella Olson and Maverick Rowley; siblings, Kim Marie Prochnow, Dan (Kelli) Olson and Kathryn (Craig) Klund; partner, Fred Rowley; and beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Olson and Sharon Olson; and other loving family members and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life held for Kari at Olson's Funeral Home in Bloomer, Wisconsin from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18th.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019