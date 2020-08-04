1/1
Kathleen Cliff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Marie Cliff, age 71 of Altoona, WI died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at River Pines in Altoona.
She was born to William & Antoinette (Gurka) Tenney of Eau Claire, WI on March 14, 1949.
Kathleen was very spiritual, full of faith, always positive person that enjoyed making others happy. She was loved by many for her kindness, compassion, and desire to help others. She always had a smile on her face or a joke to tell. She enjoyed making jewelry, putting beads together, crafting and FabergÃ© eggs.
She is survived by her children Timothy (Noreen Len) Tenney of Mililani, HI and Tammi Tenney of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren: Brandon and Tanner Urness, Preston Kamada and Landon Tenney; brothers: William (Sally), John (Debbie) and Bob Tenney; sisters: Patricia (James) Moss, Virginia (James) Harings and Sharon Covill.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother Michael Tenney.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved