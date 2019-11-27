|
|
Kathleen Ann Getten Lindgren, of Fall Creek, WI, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019, of natural causes.
Kathy was born in St. Paul, MN on December 30, 1946, along with her identical twin sister, Karen Getten Supple to Ken and Helen Getten. Karen was her confidante and mentor and they share a bond that will never be broken. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1965 and attended UW-Eau Claire. After college, Kathy was employed in the Phy Ed/Athletic Department at UWEC for ten years. Beginning in 1985, she was the executive assistant for the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce president. In 1991, Kathy was chosen to join the Dayton-Hudson Corporation in management, where she worked for eleven years as executive assistant to the store manager and the senior management team until being promoted to grants coordinator and remained in that position until her retirement in 2001. While at Dayton's, Kathy received the following awards: Dayton's All-Star, Dayton's Finest, and Dayton's Volunteer of the Year.
Kathy volunteered for , as well as being a volunteer in a program where jeans were donated to the Bolton Refuge House.
Kathy married Thomas Lindgren on February 9, 1974, and they lived in rural Fall Creek for over 43 years on their picturesque hobby farm. Tom was always there for Kathy, in sickness, and in health, and she always relied on him for support and his strong faith. Kathy's greatest joy was when her two sons were born, first Josh in 1977 and then Jake in 1980. She watched both Josh and Jake grow into compassionate, talented, and caring men. Later, that joy grew with the inclusion of Stacey as a daughter-in-law and at the arrival of her two grandsons, Liam and Evan. Kathy was thrilled to experience life through all of them and was their biggest supporter.
Kathy's hobbies included showing her quarter horse, tending her flower gardens, being outside enjoying the countryside with her Markgraff Rd neighbors, and attending her grandsons' athletic games.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her big brother, Bruce Getten.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Tom Lindgren; sons, Josh Lindgren (Stacey Segelken) and Jake Lindgren; sister, Karen (Dick) Supple; sisters-in-law Ruth Getten and Mary (Bob) Fayerweather; grandsons Liam and Evan Lindgren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kathy was a member of St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church in Fall Creek, WI. Kathy's sense of humor endured throughout her life; she was loved immensely and will be missed dearly.
Kathy's family would like to extend their extreme appreciation and gratitude to the nurses and staff at Prairie Point Rehab and the Marshfield Hospital 4th floor nursing team for the great care they exhibited on Kathy's behalf to make sure she was taken care of and as comfortable as possible in the last two months of her life. They would also like to humbly thank Dr. Ottoman, Dr. Kim, and Dr. Halkova for the best care and sincere concern they had for Kathy's health, both mentally and physically.
A Visitation will be held Friday, November 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Home in Altoona, WI. A Catholic mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Raymond of Penafort, immediately followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Everyone is invited to help celebrate Kathy's life at a luncheon from 4-6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Eau Claire South I-94.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Home, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI. The preferred florist is Avalon Floral.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019