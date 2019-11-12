|
|
Kathleen A. Pahl, one of God's Angels, was called home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI to Ruth (Anderson) and William Tice.
Kathy had a strong Christian faith and was an active lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. Her faith in God never wavered as she carried her beliefs with her in everything she did. She was an avid reader, loved to golf, and even had two hole-in-ones. Notably her homemade cookies were something everyone looked forward to. She enjoyed watching sports and cheering on her favorite Green Bay Packers. Kathy and her husband Rudy enjoyed 28 winters in Mesa, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rudy Pahl; as well as her daughter, Kristine; and her sons, Mark and Daniel. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Heidi, Sarah, Holly, Megan and Kaylee; and great-grandchildren, Brent, Wyatt, Colton, Sawyer, and Nora.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Chris Roberts, Dr. Sandeep Basu, and the Mayo Clinic Hospice Group for helping with her courageous four year battle with cancer.
The family prefers memorials to Grace Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave. in Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. Family and friends are welcome an hour before the service. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
Thanks be to God for sharing His Angel.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019