Kathleen A. Woodford, 81, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Eau Claire, on October 26, 1938, a daughter of Ranald McInnis and Vivian Nix.
She married Gerald "Jerry" Woodford on October 25, 1957, and after Jerry became disabled in 1984, she cared for him until his death in 2010, all while working and supporting her children, grandchildren, friends and relatives.
Kathy was a long and loyal employee of Sacred Heart Hospital, where she remained until her retirement at the age of 75 from the Physical Therapy Department. Kathy has numerous friends and co-workers who will remember her fondly for her caring and gentle spirit. Kathy was a long-time member of St. Olaf's Parish in Eau Claire, WI.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and the Green Bay Packers, along with her world travels with her sister, Mary. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who will never forget how important she was in their lives. Kathy spent countless hours with her family enjoying band concerts, marching band competitions, baseball and softball games, baking her famous Christmas cookies and leaving us all to remember one of her favorite words, "unreal". She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by her four children, Gerald (Roxanne) Woodford of Chetek, James (Nancy) Woodford of Eau Claire, Julie (James) Ekwall of Colorado Springs, CO and Jodie (Paul) Blodgett of Elk Mound; grandchildren, Courtney (Steve) McCullough, Brandon Woodford, Krista Woodford, Alexandra (Jake) Bogatay, Bailey Blodgett, Abigail Blodgett and Cayden Blodgett; brothers, Mike, Tim, Pat (Lorraine) and Joe McInnis; and sisters, Betty Kandler and Mary Strickland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service and burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.