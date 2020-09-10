Kathryn Larson

Kathryn E. Larson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Sept 4, 2020 at her sister's home surrounded by family after a two year fight with cancer. She was born on August 8, 1959 in Ladysmith, WI to Everett and Rose (Jay) Larson. She grew up in the Rock Falls area and attended Grandview Elementary in rural Rock Falls and then Durand Middle and High School, graduating in 1978. After graduation she attended WITC in Eau Claire and earned a Health Unit Coordinator degree. After working at Luther Hospital for two years as a coordinator, she then moved to Minneapolis and attended St. Mary's College, earning an Associate Degree in Physical Therapy Assistant. She moved to Flint, Michigan and worked in the Physical Therapy field for five years. During her time in Michigan she traveled extensively, including a trip to Germany and France to visit multiple religious landmarks. At that time she decided to pursue a lifelong dream and become a Lutheran Minister. She graduated from Wartburg College in Iowa with a Bachelor's Degree and then continued her education at Augsburg Seminary, graduating with a Master of Divinity. Her internship was spent at a rural church in upstate New York. Her first call was in Carpenter, Iowa, at Deer Creek Lutheran Church. During that time she pursued another lifelong dream, which was to become a mother. In 2001 she adopted her five year old twin daughters Karlye and Keke from Haiti. Soon after they moved to Eau Claire and Kathy started in the Hospital Chaplaincy program at Luther Hospital. Her kind and gentle nature made her an exceptional Hospice Chaplain at Northwest Homecare. She also officiated at many family ceremonies, including both of her sisters' weddings. As her daughters grew and became more active in school and other events, she transferred to a position within Mayo that allowed her more time with them. She briefly left Mayo to care for her Mother at home, before returning to complete her career with them. Her daughters were her greatest joy and she proudly supported them in all of their endeavors. Her grandson Alijah filled her heart even more, and being with him was her favorite pastime. She was eagerly anticipating the arrival of a second grandson due this month. Her other pastimes included crocheting, reading, and visiting family. More than anything, she was a humble servant of our Lord. She followed her heart in everything she did with unfaltering faith. And along the way, she made an impression on so many people. Material things were never top priorities for her. She was happiest in her rocking chair in a small apartment with music playing in the background and either her beloved grandson Alijah on her lap or crocheting a skeing of yarn into her current charity project. She is survived by her daughters Karlye Larson and Keke (Josh) LeCleir, both of Arizona, her grandson Alijah Larson, her sisters Peggy (Todd) Miller of Ridgeland and Leslie (Dean) Frisle of Prairie Farm. She is also survived by nephews and nieces, an aunt and an uncle, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many other family members.

Funeral services will be held at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in rural Rock Falls at a later date. If you wish to express condolences now, cards may be sent to Peggy Miller PO Box 146, Ridgeland, WI 54763.







