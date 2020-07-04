Kathryn Shong

Kathryn J. Shong, 82, of rural Fairchild passed away early Monday morning, June 29, 2020, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn Janet Shong was born May 4, 1938, in Renwick, Iowa, the daughter of Jacob and Irene (Rose) Weston. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Corwith, Iowa, attended school in Renwick and Corwith, and graduated in 1956. Following her graduation she worked in Des Moines and Minneapolis, before moving to Eau Claire where she worked at WEAU-TV station and also for the Eau Claire Press Company.
Kathy met Richard Shong of Augusta and the couple later married on February 4, 1963, in Stillwater, MN. The couple moved to rural Fairchild and together they raised five children. For several years Rich and Kathy owned and operated the Shong General Store on highway 10 between Osseo and Fairchild. After the children were all of school age she reentered the workforce and for 19 years drove the Rock Dam school bus route for the Osseo-Fairchild School District.
Growing up Kathy enjoyed playing high school basketball and still enjoyed watching the State Girls Basketball Tournaments. As an adult she took an interest in bowling and had bowled with leagues in both Neillsville and Augusta. For over 20 years she looked forward to attending the annual State Bowling Tournament with her friends. She also had a tremendous amount fun playing with the Bloom's Softball Team.
Kathy was a dearly loved wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and their families. Throughout her life she not only showed her love with her warm smile, smart wit and huge heart, but also by raising bountiful vegetable gardens, canning the produce, baking homemade bread, cooking, quilting, sewing and opening her home and heart to others.
Kathy will be remembered and sadly missed by so many, but especially Rich, her loving husband of 57 years; five children, Jeri (Steve) Boetcher of Hastings, MN, Michael Shong of St. Louis Park, MN, Lori (Jimmy) Warlick of Rowlett, TX, Shari (Robyn) Trachsel of Fairchild and Kristen (Jason) Seifert of Medford; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Nathan (Andrea), Matt (Kelsey), Abby (Josh), Rachel, Issac, Jenna, Kaylee and Jake; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Hattie. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Muth of Rochester, Minn., and in-laws Wally & Garnet, Cora Marie, Dave & Elaine, Don & Judy and Archie and John. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Irene; her brother Robert and his wife Theresa Weston; brother-in-law, Ken Muth; and sister-in-law, Joanne Ponthan.
A small family service was held on July 1 and a celebration of Kathy's life is being planned for a later date. Donations received will be passed to local charities. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
