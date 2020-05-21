Kathryn B. Steen, age 101, passed away May 18, 2020 at Grace Woodlands Memory Care in Eau Claire. Kathryn was born on March 18, 1919 in Strum, to Albert and Josie (Seesen) Tollefson.

Kathryn was a graduate of Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo in 1937, and a graduate from the Eau Claire Normal School/ State Teachers College in 1939. Kathryn married Emil Huskelhus on May 30, 1942, where they resided in Eau Claire initially, before moving to the Levis area near Osseo to farm in 1949. Emil passed away on Jan. 2, 1964. Kathryn worked at the Farmers' Store in Osseo, eventually marrying Palmer Steen on Nov. 19, 1967, residing in Osseo. Palmer passed away on May 7, 1986.

Kathryn continued to live independently at her home until the age of 97. Through the years, Kathryn was an active member of the WELCA at South Beef River Church of Osseo, a past president of the Osseo Hospital Auxiliary, and was a frequent volunteer at The Osseo Nursing Home. In her later years, when not volunteering her time driving other elderly people (most being younger than she was) to appointments, church services, and grocery runs, Kathryn and her good friend Alice Person loved to travel.

Kathryn, who had lived an exceptionally long life, strengthened with a deep religious faith, is survived by several relatives by marriage, a few cousins, and many friends. Kathryn was preceded in death by her two husbands, Emil and Palmer, and an infant brother, Arthur.

Special thanks to the staff at Grace Woodlands and St. Joseph's Hospice for their care and comfort during Kathryn's later years. Memorials may be given to South Beef River Lutheran Church of Osseo.

A Graveside Funeral Service for Kathryn will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at King's Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, 3 miles South of Osseo on Rte. 53. Pastor Dave Chirstianson of the South Beef River Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends are welcome.

SOCIAL DISTANCING will be practiced and observed during the services, group sizes could be restricted depending on communities' or organizational limits on venues during different phases of the opening up process.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 5972101.







