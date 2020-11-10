Kathryn Ellen Torgerson, age 95, of Black River Falls, WI died on Halloween, Sat. Oct 31,2020 in Meadowbrook Health Care Facility in Black River Falls, "what a trickster".

Kathryn Ellen Dorwin was born on March 4, 1925 in Arkansaw, Wisconsin to William Edward Dorwin and Hazel Annabel Brown. She was raised in Pepin County and graduated from Durand High School in 1943.

Following her graduation, she worked at the Pepin County Register of Deeds Office in Durand, and later she worked in Eau Claire.

She married Alvin Joseph Torgerson on May 6, 1949 in Durand, Wisconsin. The couple lived in Milwaukee, WI where her husband attended mortuary science school. Following his graduation, they lived in Durand, WI and Harmony, MN They moved to Black River Falls, WI. in 1959. In 1962, they purchased a combination retail furniture store and funeral home from George and Pearl Ness. In 1967, they purchased the home of Bill and Irene Schunke, located at 408 N. Water St. The home was remodeled and the funeral home was moved to this location, while the furniture store remained at 124 Main Street.

After the sudden death of her husband on October 17, 1978, the business was incorporated to include her two sons, Chuck and Jon. Jon's interest was later purchased, and Kathryn and Chuck ran the business until 2011 when it was sold.

Even though she lived in her large apartment above the funeral home, she loved being at the furniture store. Most of the time, she would walk down German Hill to the store, and then walk back home at night. At the store, she waited on customers, did bookwork, drank coffee, and talked, and talked, and talked. Nothing pleased her more than making a nice sale, or having her friends stop in to visit. She never really embraced the computer world. She preferred her typewriter, and her coveted red, hard-covered ledger.

She enjoyed working, walking, traveling, reading, and talking about her grandchildren. She was also a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her two sons, Chuck (Roxanne) Torgerson and Jon (Barbara) Torgerson, both of Black River Falls, four grandchildren, Shanna Rae, Christopher, Nathan, and Eric (Ainsley) and three great-granddaughters, Margaux Ellen, Dagny Jules, and Kynleigh, and two sister-in-laws, Frances Frank, Eau Claire, and LaNita Dorwin of Durand, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Bill Dorwin, two brother-in-laws, and six sister-in­ laws.

Private family funeral services will be held at Torgerson's Funeral Home with Pastor Denise Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be given to the Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services at P.O. Box 455, the Black River Falls Public Library at 222 Fillmore St., or to the Evangelical Lutheran Church Radio Fund.

The Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store