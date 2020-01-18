|
|
{span}Kathy Anita Hahn (Smith), 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020. Kathy was born September 9th, 1944 to Lloyd and Orleen Smith (Folz) in Barron, Wisconsin. The family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin when she was a teenager and she graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1962. Kathy met and married Gerald Giedd and had a son, Jeffery. Kathy later married Stephen Hahn and had a daughter, Stefanie. Kathy and Stephen were married for 33 years until Stephen passed away in 2006.{/span}
Kathy worked as a secretary for the Eau Claire Police Department and then in numerous law offices as a legal secretary/office manager. She later went on to finish out her employment years as the financial secretary at Grace Lutheran Church. During all of her years of employment, Kathy met and made wonderful friendships that continued throughout her life.
Kathy was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kathy was a Den Mother for cub scouts and a past president of The Eau Claire Figure Skating Club for her children. She loved watching her grandsons' baseball games and her granddaughters' dance recitals and Special Olympic bowling events. Kathy loved having her grandchildren for sleepovers, baking, and shopping adventures.
Besides her being involved with her family, her deep devotion to Jesus Christ was evident in her years of being involved in women's ministries and singing with the worship team. She loved GOD and her faith was first and foremost in her life.
Kathy is survived by her children Jeffery (Carol) Giedd and Stefanie Hahn. She is further survived by her grandchildren Adam (Christiana) Giedd, Austin (Ashley) Giedd, Tyler Thompson, Alexis Thompson, Brooklyn Thompson and great-grandson Griffin Giedd. She is also survived by her sister Corriene (Nelson) Clair, uncle and aunt Donald and Maxine Smith, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Stephen, parents Lloyd and Orleen Smith, and in laws Joseph and Jean Hahn.
We would like to thank the staff of The Classics at Hillcrest Greens Memory Care for the wonderful and loving care they provided to mom for the last 2.5 yrs of her life. She felt loved and enjoyed all the activities that kept her busy with the many friends she made there. We would also like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice care team for providing her wonderful care the last 2 weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the at www.alz.org/donate in honor of Kathy.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Harvestime Church, 3625 Southwind Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Committal service will take place at 1:30 pm at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 3209 Rudolph Road in Eau Claire, WI is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020